Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Medtronic (MDT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Medtronic (MDT).
Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)
Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.31, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $160.00 price target.
Medtronic (MDT)
Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Irhythm Technologies.
Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.80, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.
