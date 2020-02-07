Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.47, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released yesterday, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on January 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.