Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and C4 Therapeutics (CCCC).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.80.

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini reiterated a Buy rating on C4 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

C4 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

