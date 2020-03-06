Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $143.08 average price target, which is a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $5.50 average price target, an 82.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.