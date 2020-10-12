Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Abbott Labs (ABT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Abbott Labs (ABT).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.27.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Abbott Labs. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.65, close to its 52-week high of $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $118.75 average price target.

