Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Esperion (ESPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Esperion (ESPR) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 42.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Kadmon Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $36.00 average price target, a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report issued on February 24, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $84.44 average price target, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

