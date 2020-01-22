Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allergan (AGN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Allergan (AGN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ).
Allergan (AGN)
Allergan received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst David Maris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.58, close to its 52-week high of $194.61.
According to TipRanks.com, Maris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.
Allergan has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $200.00.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
Wells Fargo analyst Jacob Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.35, close to its 52-week high of $154.24.
Hughes has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is ranked #3429 out of 5858 analysts.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.00, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.