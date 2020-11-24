Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), Merck & Company (MRK) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), Merck & Company (MRK) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) with bullish sentiments.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, representing a 400.0% upside. In a report issued on November 9, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.88.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fulgent Genetics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.60.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 54.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.33.

