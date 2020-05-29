Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allakos (ALLK), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allakos (ALLK), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Allakos (ALLK)

In a report issued on May 26, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Allakos. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allakos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on May 18, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals on May 27. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aileron Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 194.1% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 83.6% and a 93.3% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, and Neurocrine.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.00, which is a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

