Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $21.20, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.17.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 55.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Puma Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

