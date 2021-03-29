Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report issued on March 26, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $23.20 average price target, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

In a report issued on March 24, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.13, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $49.80 average price target.

