Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), NeoGenomics (NEO) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alkermes (ALKS), NeoGenomics (NEO) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY).

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report issued on March 25, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 34.5% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.57, which is a 183.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

