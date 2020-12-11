Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Guardant Health (GH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Guardant Health (GH).

Alkermes (ALKS)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SAGE Therapeutics, Neurocrine, and Marinus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $20.63, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.74, close to its 52-week high of $88.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $97.25 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Guardant Health (GH)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Exact Sciences.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00.

