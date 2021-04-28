Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS) and Amgen (AMGN).

Alkermes (ALKS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.50, close to its 52-week high of $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $23.33 average price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $255.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.53, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

