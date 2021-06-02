Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), Altimmune (ALT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alkermes (ALKS), Altimmune (ALT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.15, close to its 52-week high of $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Altimmune (ALT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, a 254.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals with a $2.26 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.