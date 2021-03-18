Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alimera (ALIM), Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alimera (ALIM), Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and Agios Pharma (AGIO).

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.92, close to its 52-week high of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Summit Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Summit Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Agios Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.44.

