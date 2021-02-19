Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alimera (ALIM), Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alimera (ALIM), Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 88.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 51.8% and a 80.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evofem Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.00, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

