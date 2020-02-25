Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alimera (ALIM) and Zynex (ZYXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alimera (ALIM) and Zynex (ZYXI) with bullish sentiments.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 36.3% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, representing a 195.5% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex yesterday and set a price target of $19.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.36, close to its 52-week high of $14.10.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 111.1% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #414 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $15.90 average price target.

