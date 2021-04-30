Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alimera (ALIM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alimera (ALIM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25, which is a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.18, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $107.18 average price target, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

