Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Align Tech (ALGN), 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) and Chemed (CHE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Align Tech (ALGN), 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) and Chemed (CHE) with bullish sentiments.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report issued on January 4, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $580.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $573.26, close to its 52-week high of $634.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 70.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Envista Holdings, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Align Tech with a $637.73 average price target, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $625.00 price target.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report issued on February 17, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Chemed (CHE)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Chemed on February 18 and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $473.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $592.50.

