Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Baxter International (BAX) and Stryker (SYK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Baxter International (BAX) and Stryker (SYK) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $146.27 average price target, which is a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Baxter International (BAX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $99.43 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Stryker today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.14, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

