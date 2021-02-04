Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Replimune Group (REPL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Replimune Group (REPL).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.92, close to its 52-week high of $162.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $175.80 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $166.00 price target.

Replimune Group (REPL)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.75.

