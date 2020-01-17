Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.27, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.