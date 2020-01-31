Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.30, close to its 52-week low of $94.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 38.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, and ChemoCentryx.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.92, representing a 40.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.97, close to its 52-week high of $247.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $270.69, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

