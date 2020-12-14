Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Amicus (FOLD) and Atricure (ATRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Amicus (FOLD) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.98, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.82, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Amicus, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.10, close to its 52-week high of $23.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.80.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

