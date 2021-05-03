Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), AbbVie (ABBV) and Morphic Holding (MORF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), AbbVie (ABBV) and Morphic Holding (MORF).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $168.68, close to its 52-week high of $172.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $175.67, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie today and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.50, close to its 52-week high of $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.89, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Morphic Holding with a $100.50 average price target.

