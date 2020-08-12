Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alector (ALEC) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alector (ALEC) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) with bullish sentiments.

Alector (ALEC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Alector, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.35, close to its 52-week low of $13.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alector with a $34.67 average price target, which is a 138.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.75, which is a 243.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

