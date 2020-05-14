Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alcon (ALC) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alcon (ALC) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

Alcon (ALC)

In a report released yesterday, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Alcon, with a price target of CHF50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.51.

Evans has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Alcon.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #917 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $59.47 average price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released yesterday, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.0% and a 36.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Pharnext SA, and Argenx Se.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.71, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR106.00 price target.

