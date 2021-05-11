Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Quanterix (QTRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Quanterix (QTRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) with bullish sentiments.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.33, a 168.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Quanterix (QTRX)

In a report issued on May 6, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Quanterix, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.8% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanterix with a $84.00 average price target, representing an 86.3% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on May 7 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 44.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $35.00 average price target, which is a 122.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

