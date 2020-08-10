Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Immunic (IMUX) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Immunic (IMUX) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 43.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.83, representing a 104.6% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Immunic (IMUX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 51.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.80, implying a 215.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.35, close to its 52-week high of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.91, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

