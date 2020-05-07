Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Cellectis SA (CLLS) with bullish sentiments.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.60.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectis SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.25, representing a 79.0% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

