Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Replimune Group (REPL) and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Replimune Group (REPL) and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.20, a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Replimune Group (REPL)

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group on August 10 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.57, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Replimune Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released yesterday, Laura Chico from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prevail Therapeutics with a $22.50 average price target, which is a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

