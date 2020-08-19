Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.2% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.20, which is a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cortexyme with a $97.25 average price target, representing an 114.3% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.50, representing a 78.6% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

