Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.32, close to its 52-week high of $113.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.18, implying a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BMRN: