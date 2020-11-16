Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Electrocore (ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Electrocore (ECOR) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 41.2% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00, representing an 113.0% upside. In a report issued on November 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 37.9% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.38, a 104.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

