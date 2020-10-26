Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Omeros (OMER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Omeros (OMER) with bullish sentiments.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.18, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $6.71 average price target, a 100.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.66, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, implying a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.