Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN).

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Hold rating on Akcea Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akcea Therapeutics with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.96.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 41.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Personalis, Novavax, and Athenex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exact Sciences with a $124.20 average price target, a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BHVN: