Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) and Mediwound (MDWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) and Mediwound (MDWD) with bullish sentiments.

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on AIM ImmunoTech, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AIM ImmunoTech with a $5.00 average price target.

Mediwound (MDWD)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

