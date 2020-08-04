Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 50.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Aileron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.9% and a 33.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for vTv Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

