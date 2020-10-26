Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Allakos (ALLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Allakos (ALLK) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 49.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Aileron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, a 143.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allakos (ALLK)

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Allakos, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

Allakos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.00, implying a 109.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.