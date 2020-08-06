Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Globus Medical (GMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Globus Medical (GMED) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target, a 210.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.36, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

