Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agios Pharma (AGIO), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agios Pharma (AGIO), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with bullish sentiments.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Buy rating on Agios Pharma today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.71, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.12, close to its 52-week high of $28.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Stemline Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $29.29 average price target, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Denali Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $71.71 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

