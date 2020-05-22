Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agilent (A) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agilent (A) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with bullish sentiments.

Agilent (A)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Agilent, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.00, close to its 52-week high of $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Ascendis Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is an 86.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

