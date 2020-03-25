Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) with bullish sentiments.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 34.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target, which is a 316.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Hold with an average price target of $29.33.

