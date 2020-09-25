Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

In a report issued on September 22, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67, implying a 207.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on September 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 32.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.00, which is a 104.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

