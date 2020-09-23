Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agenus (AGEN), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agenus (AGEN), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Agenus (AGEN)

In a report issued on September 18, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Agenus, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Biotechnology, Wave Life Sciences, and Gilead Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.17.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.47, close to its 52-week high of $39.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.17.

