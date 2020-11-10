Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agenus (AGEN), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agenus (AGEN), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) with bullish sentiments.

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 101.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

