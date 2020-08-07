Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agenus (AGEN) and Pfenex (PFNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agenus (AGEN) and Pfenex (PFNX) with bullish sentiments.

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Pfenex (PFNX)

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 37.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $14.50 average price target.

