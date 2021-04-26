Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI), uniQure (QURE) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERI), uniQure (QURE) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on uniQure. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.95, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, implying a 121.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.44, close to its 52-week low of $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $5.88 average price target, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

