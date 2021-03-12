Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week high of $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 35.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to TFF Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 60.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals with a $31.00 average price target, implying a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

